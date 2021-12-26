Pope mentions prisoners of war in Christmas message

In his “Urbi et Orbi” Christmas message given at midday in Saint Peter’s Square, Pope Francis called for dialogue, unity, peace.

The Pope observed that our world needs dialogue, especially in these pandemic times where unity and solidarity are essential to overcoming the hurt in social relationships, putting them to the test. Imagine what our world would be like if it were not for the patient dialogue of so many generous persons trying to keep families and communities together, preventing and resolving conflicts, he said.

The Pope also prayed for the release of military and civilian prisoners.

“Child of Bethlehem, grant that the many military and civilian prisoners of war and recent conflicts, and all those imprisoned for political reasons, may soon return home. Do not leave us indifferent before the tragic situation of migrants, displaced persons and refugees. Their eyes beg us not to look the other way, ignoring our common humanity, but instead to make their stories our own and to be mindful of their plight,”