Pashinyan congratulates Trudeau on birthday

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on the occasion of his 50th birthday, which reads as follows,

“Your Excellency, dear Justin,

I convey my sincere congratulations on your 50th anniversary.

I would like to note with satisfaction that the Armenian-Canadian bilateral relations are characterized by mutual trust and respect, which fully corresponds to the interests of our countries.

I am full of hope that the joint work aimed at the multidimensional development of cooperation between Armenia and Canada will be continuous for the benefit of our two peoples.

Please accept, Honorable Mr. Prime Minister, my best wishes and the assurances of my highest consideration.

Yours sincerely, Nikol Pashinyan.”