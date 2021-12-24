Russia welcomes EU’s participation in the delimitation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Russia positively assesses the EU’s support for the efforts of Baku and Yerevan in the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told reporters today, TASS reports.

“We welcome the international efforts aimed at normalizing bilateral relations. The main thing here is to take into account the regional realities, the consent of Baku and Yerevan, as well as the added value from this,” she said, commenting on the EU’s decision to send experts for delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The diplomat recalled that Moscow, Baku and Yerevan agreed to move towards the creation of a bilateral commission on the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia with its subsequent demarcation with the consultative assistance of the Russian Federation at the request of the parties.

“For our part, we will continue to provide both Azerbaijan and Armenia with all the necessary support, including consulting,” she concluded.