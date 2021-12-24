No agreement on meeting with Erdogan, Armenian PM says

There has been no idea any any agreement on a meeting with Turkey’s President Regep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at an online press conference today.

He added, however, that if the discussions between the special representative go ahead successfully and the process matures to that point, meetings on high and highest level will naturally follow.

“It will definitely take place if the process goes successfully,” the Prime Minister said.

He added, however, that the date of the meeting of the special representatives is yet to been agreed. The Prime Minister said it will be a definitely be a lengthy process, not one, two or three meetings, and added that there should not be exaggerated expectations.

As for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, PM Pashinyan said “it has never been a precondition for normalization of relations with Turkey.

“The Armenian side, all authorities without exception have said that they are ready to normalize relations with Turkey without preconditions, which means that the recognition of the Armenian Genocide has not been a precondition for normalization of diplomatic relations and opening of borders,” the Prime Minister said.

He added, however, that the stance on the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is enshrined in the Government’s program.