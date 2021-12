Custos of the Holy Land visits the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem

On December 23, 2021, the Custos of the Holy Land, His Paternity Fr. Francesco Patton visited the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and met His Beatitude Abp. Nourhan Manougian, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem.

His Paternity was accompanied by the Custodian Vicar Rev. Fr. Dobromir Jasztal.