Requirement for PCR testing for employees remains in force, Armenia’s Health Ministry says

Requirement for PSR testing for employees remains in force, the Ministry of Health says.

The statement comes in the wake of Constitutional Court ruling, which said the requirement for the employees to take PCR tests “at their own expense” is unconstitutional.

“The decision of the Ministry of Health to require PCR testing was considered constitutional, as it is in the public interest,” the Ministry said. It further clarified that only the wording “at their own expense” in all the appendices of the Health Minister’s order was declared unconstitutional.



However, given that the state does not guarantee PCR testing on preferential and free terms, employees should still be tested, the Ministry emphasized.

Thus, it said, all requirements remain in force.

The Constitutional Court today delivered its judgement on the constitutionality of Part 3 of Article 20.1 and Paragraph 3 of Article 22 of RA Law on Ensuring Sanitary and Epidemiological Security of the Population of the Republic of Armenia and the Health Minister’s order of August 20, 2021.

