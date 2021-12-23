Home | All news | Politics | PM Nikol Pashinyan to hold an online press conference PoliticsTop PM Nikol Pashinyan to hold an online press conference Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 23, 2021, 13:23 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a two-hour online press conference. On December 24, at 8 p.m. the Prime Minister will answer the questions of media outlets and NGOs. The questions can be sent until 8 pm today. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 23, 2021, 13:23 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print