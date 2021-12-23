PoliticsTop

PM Nikol Pashinyan to hold an online press conference

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a two-hour online press conference.

On December 24, at 8 p.m. the Prime Minister will answer the questions of media outlets and NGOs.

The questions can be sent until 8 pm today.

