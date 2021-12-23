PM Nikol Pashinyan pledges full support to the newly elected Mayor of Yerevan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has pledged full support to the newly elected Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan.

The Prime Minister received the mayor and the head of the My Step faction of the City Council Armen Galjyan today.

He described the situation at the City Hall as “institutional issue,” which was solved accordingly.

“What I mean is that the election platform of the My Step bloc has been implemented in Yerevan since the fall of 2018, and the political responsibility lies with the My Step bloc and the political majority. I would like to emphasize that this program, in turn, was based on the principles of the Yelq bloc’s election platform in the 2017 elections. In this respect, it is important that the program is implemented fully and institutionally,” the Prime Minister said.

He noted that Hrachya Sargsyan has fully participated in the implementation of that program in his capacity as First Deputy Mayor.

PM Pashinyan said the developments in the City Hall were important from the point of view of establishment of state institutions.

“You know that city council elections are now taking place in all communities with a population of more than 4,000. In other words, the mayoral election is indirect. And institutionally, it is important for a community leader to work without having a majority in the Council of Elders. This is a simple political logic. And this is the problem that was solved,” Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister stressed that now there is harmony between the Mayor of Yerevan, the City Council and the political majority. At the same time, he attached importance to the Mayor’s cooperation with opposition factions.

“You have my full support and the support of the government. The harmony between the Mayor, the Coty Council, the government and the political majority should create a synergy that will be reflected in the lives of the people of Yerevan.”