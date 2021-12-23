CSTO chief Stanislav Zas visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

On a working visit to Armenia, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial, accompanied by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Armen Ghevondyan and Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the CSTO Victor Biagov.

The guests were greeted by the director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan, who presented the history of the memorial.

Stanislav Zas laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide. The guests then laid flowers at the eternal flame and observed a minute of silence in memory of the consecrated martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.