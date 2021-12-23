Armenia’s high court rules requirement for employees to take PCR tests at own expense unconstitutional

Armenia’s high court has ruled that the requirement for the employees to periodically take PCR tests at their own expense is unconstitutional.

President of the Constitutional Court Arman Dilanyan read out the judgment.

Under the RA Law on Ensuring Sanitary and Epidemiological Safety of the Population of the Republic of Armenia and the Health Minister’s order of August 20, 2021, all unvaccinated employees were required to take PCR tests regularly.

Under the current ruling, employees are required to present PCR test results every seven days.

The Court considered the case on the basis of the application of 1/5th of the Members of the National Assembly.