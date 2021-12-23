Armenian PM, CSTO chief discuss situation in the organization’s area of responsibility

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas.

The Prime Minister welcomed the CSTO Secretary General in Yerevan, noting that his visit is a good opportunity to discuss the current situation in the CSTO region, as well as to summarize the CSTO activities in 2021.

“We will also talk about what programs and challenges we have in 2022, we will refer to the mechanisms of further development of the organization considering the malfunctions that have appeared. Of course, we will refer to the current situation in the region and in the CSTO area of responsibility in general. This is also very important and it would be interesting to hear your assessments regarding this as well,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

Stanislav Zas thanked for the meeting and added that the main document for next year’s CSTO activities has already been developed.

“It is the implementation of the decisions of the September sittings and the priorities brought forward by the Armenian side during its presidency. We have already developed that document and agreed it with all our states. I’d like to note that this document – by which our Secretariat, the General Staff and other bodies will work – reflects all the initiatives and recommendations expressed during the Dushanbe autumn session by the foreign ministers, defense ministers and leaders of member states. All the priorities which you raised during the Dushanbe autumn session are also reflected here, meaning our states have confirmed that they are ready to work next year with the priorities which have been recommended, including by the presiding country Armenia,” the CSTO Secretary General said.

The current situation in the CSTO zone of responsibility, the steps aimed at overcoming the problems and challenges, as well as the programs and measures envisaged by the organization for 2022 were discussed at the meeting.