Yerevan hosts sitting of Armenian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation

The 20th sitting of the Armenian-Russian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation was held in Yerevan under the co-chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk.

Issues related to the development of trade and economic relations, cooperation in transport, energy, high technologies, healthcare, education and other areas of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan stressed that despite the restrictions caused by the coronavirus epidemic, as well as all the shocks of the war and the economic consequences, the two countries managed to maintain the pace of development of bilateral relations.

Mher Grigoryan noted that as a result of the sitting, they managed to once again stimulate the development of relations between the two countries, to reveal all the promising directions of the Armenian-Russian cooperation.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that in 2022 the two countries will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, as well as the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance. In this context, the Deputy Prime Minister assured that the Armenian side will make every effort to organize the events properly.

Mher Grigoryan emphasized that the relations between the two countries are of comprehensive nature, and include all spheres of interstate relations, without exception.

Summing up, the Deputy Prime Minister thanked his Russian counterparts for the constructive discussions within the framework of the sitting and passed.

Within the framework of the sitting, the 2022-2027 program on interregional cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Russian Federation, the program of cooperation in the field of environmental protection for 2022-2023, and the plan of actions for implementation of the 2022-2023 MoU between the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Sport of the Russian Federation were signed.