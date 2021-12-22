Hrachya Sargsyan elected Mayor of Yerevan

The Yerevan City Council voted 44 to 10 to elect Hrachya Sargsyan as Mayor of Yerevan.

He was elected by a closed, secret ballot in the City Hall. Three ballots were considered invalid.

He thanked outgoing Mayor Hayk Marukyan for the joint work.

“During three years we have started different reforms in different spheres. We will continue the reforms that we have started and are underway for the benefit of the city of Yerevan,” said Hrachya Sargsyan.

Last week the ruling My Step faction initiated a no-confidence motion against Mayor Hayk Marutyan.