Armenian PM, Russian Deputy PM discuss prospects for restoring transport communications in the region

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin were present at the meeting. The interdepartmental delegation headed by the Russian Deputy Prime Minister is in Yerevan for the sitting of the Armenian-Russian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister thanked for the reception and emphasized that the bilateral contacts were quite intensive this year. A number of business missions, representatives of Russian business, who are very interested in working in Armenia, visited Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexei Overchuk discussed issues related to the agenda of Armenian-Russian cooperation and economic ties. The interlocutors referred to the volumes of bilateral trade in 2021 and noted hailed the growth in that direction. The sides attached importance to the efforts to develop trade and economic and investment cooperation, to fully utilize the existing potential in the sphere.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects for the restoration of transport communications in the South Caucasus, the activities of a trilateral working group headed by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.