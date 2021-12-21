Winesofarmenia.store: Online sales platform for Armenian wines in EU launched

To ensure the availability of Armenian wines in EU countries, the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia and the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ), in cooperation with the ACBA Federation, have set up an online sales platform for Armenian wines at www.winesofarmenia.store, the Ministry of Economy informs.



The website is available in three languages: English, French, German, the Russian version will also be available in the first half of 2022.

It includes Armenian wines in accordance with 56 quality standards of 21 companies, which were selected as a result of blind tasting, as a result of a very objective sensory evaluation of wine samples.

The platform presents 56 Armenian wines made by 21 companies, all of which correspond to certain standards and have been selected as a result of blind tasting.

Director General of the Vine and Wine Foundation says that the website “is unique in that it contains comprehensive information on Armenia’s winemaking heritage, Armenian grape varieties and wine regions.”

She said that in the news section the EU consumers will be constantly informed of the developments and achievement of Armenia’s wine sector.



“Through the Private Sector Development and Technical Vocational Education and Training South Caucasus Programme GIZ has been supporting Armenia’s wine sector for about 10 years. We are delighted to announce the launch of another successful project, the online platform. Now Armenian companies producing quality wine, regardless of production volumes, will be able to make direct sales in Europe at more affordable and competitive prices,” said Sirvard Amatuni, an expert at the programme.



With the launch of the online store www.winesofarmenia.store, a joint storage and logistics center for Armenian wines was recently opened in Berlin, Germany. From here, Armenian wines will reach European consumers without any obstacles within days at the most affordable price. At the same time, the existence of a warehouse will facilitate the participation of Armenian wines in wine exhibitions and tastings organized in the EU.



A service center will also operate in Europe within the framework of the project. Customers will have the opportunity to ask questions through inquiries and to place orders.