Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno Karabakh settlement over the phone

The Presidents of Russia and France Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron discussed the Nagorno Karabakh issue over the phone today, the Kremlin reports.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the stabilization of the situation and the efforts being made to establish a peaceful life, restore economic and transport ties in the region.

It was noted that Russia and France act synchronously on the issues and intend to act so in the future.

Vladimir Putin congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his birthday, the leaders also exchanged good wishes ahead of Christmas and New Year.