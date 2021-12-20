The US urges the release of all Armenian detainees

The US Department of State has welcomed the release of 10 Armenian detainees on December 19 with EU support.

“We urge the full and expeditious release of all remaining detainees, exchange of remains, and accounting for missing persons. We stress the importance of humane treatment of detainees in accordance with international obligations,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a Twitter post.

Ten Armenian soldiers returned home from Azerbaijani captivity on Sunday with the mediation of EU Council President Charles Michel.

Michel hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.