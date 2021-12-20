PM Pashinyan says sees opportunities for opening an “era of peaceful development in the region”

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he sees opportunity for opening an era of peaceful development in the region.

“After the meetings in Sochi and Brussels, I see an opportunity that we can move forward step by step to open an era of peaceful development for our country and the region,” PM Pashinyan said at the solemn sitting dedicated to the Day of the National Security Officer.

At least, he said, the Government of the Republic of Armenia will do everything in its power to make progress in this direction.

“But especially in these conditions, the National Security Service must redouble its vigilance, increase its efficiency,” the Prime Minister said, noting that the creation of this new environment is a very responsible and important task.

On the other hand, he said, “we understand that the Government should be able to provide our National Security Service and its bodies in solving problems.”

“Our task is clear: to strengthen the Republic of Armenia, to strengthen our statehood, our sovereignty, our independence, our territorial integrity, to ensure the existence of Artsakh and full protection of the rights of the people of Artsakh, to achieve the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, international recognition of Artsakh. And work in these areas will require a lot of dedication, consistency, balance from us,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.