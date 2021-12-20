Macron welcomes the release of 10 Armenian POWs

French President Emmanuel Macron has welcomed the release of ten Armenian prisoners of war with the EU mediation.

“Ten Armenian soldiers were released. I want to salute the decisive action of the European Union, with which we will continue to promote this path of dialogue towards peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We are going forward,” Macron tweeted.

Dix militaires arméniens ont été libérés. Je veux saluer l’action décisive de l’Union européenne, avec qui nous allons continuer à porter cette voie du dialogue vers la paix entre l’Azerbaïdjan et l’Arménie. On avance. https://t.co/AG25BJsa3H — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 19, 2021

Ten Armenian soldiers returned home from Azerbaijani captivity on Sunday with the mediation of EU Council President Charles Michel.

Michel hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.