Date of the meeting of Armenian, Turkish special representative to be announced when agreement is reached – MFA

The date of the meeting between the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey will be announced in due time, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan told Public Radio of Armenia.

“In case of an agreement on the dates of the meeting of special representatives within the framework of the dialogue between Armenia and Turkey, the public will be informed in due time,” Hunanyan said.

The comments come after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the special representatives could meet in the near future.

“To begin the process of normalizing relations, we have appointed special representatives. They will hold talks in the near future they will hold talks,” Cavusoglu said, without specifying the details of the upcoming meeting.