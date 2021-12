President of the EU Council Charles Michel has welcomed the release of 10 Armenian detainees.

“Warmly welcome Baku’s release of 10 Armenian detainees in follow up to discussions with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham ALiyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan,” describing it as “an important humanitarian gesture demonstrating the mutual will to strengthen confidence as discussed in Brussels.”

The EU facilitated transfer of the prisoners of war to Yerevan.