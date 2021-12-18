Restoring 45 km section of railway to Azerbaijan will cost Armenia about $200 thousand – Deputy PM

The Armenian government is planning to restore 45 km of the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz section of the railway, for which it will spend about $200 million, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told TASS on Saturday.

“According to preliminary estimates of experts, the restoration of sections of railway tracks passing through the territory of Armenia will cost about $200 million. The length of the section [passing through Armenia]will be about 45 km, and the total length of the track – about 340 km,” he noted.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the railway route connecting Armenia and Azerbaijan will operate “according to the accepted international procedures for the implementation of railway transportation, on the principles of reciprocity, within the framework of the sovereignty and jurisdictions of the countries through whose territories it passes.”