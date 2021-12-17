Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan says has no intention to cooperate with any political party

Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan has said he has no intention and wish to cooperate with any political party.

Addressing the residents of Yerevan and all compatriots, Marutyan said he has three important things to say so that “no one tries to mislead” them.

The Mayor wrote on Facebook:

I have never met Robert Kocharyan under any circumstances, even by accident If I had time for meetings outside of work, I would meet my kids I do not have the intention or wish to cooperate with any political party.

The ruling My Step faction of the Yerevan City Council has initiated a no-confidence motion against Mayor Hayk Marutyan and will nominate incumbent Deputy Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan for the post.

According to the Law on Local Self-Government in the City of Yerevan, the no confidence motion passes if the nominated candidate receives the majority of votes of the City Council.