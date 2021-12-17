The issue requires consensus decision: Armenia MFA on discussions of granting Azerbaijan an observer status in EAEU

As of now, no country has applied for observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress.

The comments come in the wake of discussions on granting observer status to Azerbaijan.

“The procedure of granting an observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union is defined by Article 109of the 2014, May 29 treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union. Granting a status of an observer to any country requires a consensus decision, preceded by consultations within the Union aimed at finding out the economic appropriateness of that particular step,” Hunanyan said.

During the recent meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on December 10, the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, who is also the honorary chair of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, said Azerbaijan could become an observer in the EAEU.

At a press briefing on December 15, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova positively assessed Nazarbayev’s proposal, stating that the cooperation of Azerbaijan and EAEU would contribute to boosting mutual trade and implementing large-scale infrastructure programs.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Moldova, Uzbekistan and Cuba hold an observer status in the Union.