We must be competitive and try to win all matches: Caparros reacts to UEFA Nations League draw

Armenia head coach Joaquin Caparros after the Nations League draw.

Armenia will face Ireland, Scotland and Ukraine in group 1 of League B in the next edition of the UEFA Nations League

“It’s a rather tough group, with the team having played in A league last season. The fact we are now facing such teams means that we have also made a progress and have a relevant level,” the manager said.

“The teams are prepared very well physically and technically. We have to be competitive and play for a win in all the matches. Of course, Ukraine are the favorites, but Republic of Ireland and Scotland are also good teams,” he added.