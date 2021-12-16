We must be competitive and try to win all matches: Caparros reacts to UEFA Nations League draw

We must be competitive and play to win in all the matches, Armenia head coach Joaquin Caparros after the Nations League draw.
Armenia will face Ireland, Scotland and Ukraine in group 1 of League B in the next edition of the UEFA Nations League
“It’s a rather tough group, with the team having played in A league last season. The fact we are now facing such teams means that we have also made a progress and have a relevant level,” the manager said.
“The teams are prepared very well physically and technically. We have to be competitive and play for a win in all the matches. Of course, Ukraine are the favorites, but Republic of Ireland and Scotland are also good teams,” he added.