Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council meets Rep. Pallone

Within the framework of the visit to the US, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with the Co-Chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus Frank Pallone.



The Secretary praised the efforts of the Armenian Caucus, especially Rep. Pallone, in supporting Armenia and the Armenian people.



The congressman used the continuous process of democratization in Armenia.

The agenda of bilateral relations was discussed. In particular, reference was made to the processes of democratization in Armenia, the developments in the energy sector, as well as the fight against climate change.