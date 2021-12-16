Leaders of Armenia, Cyprus discuss perspectives of bilateral cooperation

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades have discussed issues related to the further development of cooperation between Armenia and Cyprus in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

The leaders of the two countries met on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.

The parties attached importance to active cooperation between the two governments to promote mutually beneficial projects. The results of the Eastern Partnership summit were referred to.

Nikol Pashinyan and Nicos Anastasiades exchanged views on the developments in the South Caucasus, emphasizing the readiness to work jointly to resist the challenges and stressing the need for close, effective cooperation in solving problems.