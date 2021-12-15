Armenian President, Ombudsman discuss problems of border population resulting from Azerbaijani actions

President Armen Sarkissian met with the Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan.

The President and the Human Rights Defender referred to the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact, and the ensuing problems of the border population.

Arman Tatoyan briefed the President on the results of the fact-finding work carried out by the Human Rights Defender’s Office in Syunik and Gegharkunik regions, the problems of the border residents and the cases of violation of their rights as a result of Azerbaijan’s actions, emphasizing the importance of creating a demilitarized security zone.

The Human Rights Defender also informed that the facts of violation of the rights of border residents are being regularly presented by his staff to the international structures operating in Armenia, to the accredited diplomatic missions.

The President and the Human Rights Defender exchanged views on the current situation, as well as on a number of other issues in the field of human rights.