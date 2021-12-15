Armenia, Moldova keen to develop trade and economic ties

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu within the framework of the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels.

The Prime Minister praised the development of relations between the two countries and hailed the political dialogue with Moldova. Nikol Pashinyan stressed the need to develop economic cooperation, adding that there are good preconditions and necessary potential for that. According to the Prime Minister, the governments of the two countries should continue to work closely together to expand trade and economic ties and promote tourism.

The President of Moldova stressed that her country is interested in deepening and strengthening relations with Armenia. Maia Sandu noted the need to give a new impetus to economic and investment cooperation. In this regard, she considered it necessary to hold a business forum, which will contribute to the establishment of new contacts between businessmen and the implementation of joint investment programs. The President of Moldova also attached importance to the development of cooperation and exchange of experience in the process of institutional reforms, including the fields of justice, anti-corruption and human rights.

Nikol Pashinyan and Maya Sandu also touched upon the cooperation within the framework of the Eastern Partnership, the agenda of the summit to be held today, as well as other issues of mutual interest.