Trilateral meeting between Pashinyan, Aliyev and Michel starts in Brussels

The trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has started in Brussels, the Government’s Press Office reports.
