Putin, Macron hope the meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders in Brussels will be useful

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in detail, Kremlin reports.

Putin briefed Macron on the main results of the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 26, 2021 in Sochi, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the signing of the Statement on Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9, 2020.

He told how the region is implementing measures to comply with the ceasefire, the return of refugees, and the restoration of trade, economic and transport links.

They expressed hope that the meeting of the heads of the EU structures with Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan, scheduled for December 14, 2021, would also be useful.