Junior Eurovision: Armenia’s Maléna to perform 9th

Armenia’s representative to Junior Eurovision song contest will perform 9th.

The running order of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021 was decided by a combination of random chance and producer led curation.

Carla, of Bim Bam Toi fame, randomly drew the countries to perform first and last on Sunday, as well as the position from which France will perform; Germany won the honour of opening the show, Portugal were drawn to close, and France drew 13th.

The rest of the running order has been determined by the EBU and France Télévisions to create the most exciting show possible.

Junior Eurovision 2021 running order: