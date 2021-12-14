Azerbaijan trying to bring the unblocking of regional communications to a deadlock, Armenian PM says

Azerbaijan is trying to bring the issue of opening regional communications to a deadlock, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said ahead of the trilateral talks with EU Council President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.



“The attempts of the President of Azerbaijan to draw parallels between the opening of regional communications and the Lachin corridor have nothing to do with the discussions and statements on the topic signed so far and are unacceptable for Armenia,” the Prime Minister said.



He noted that the position will be clearly expressed during the trilateral meeting scheduled for today.