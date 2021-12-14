Armenian PM arrives in Brussels for working visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Brussels on a working visit.

Today, the Prime Minister will have a private talk with the President of the European Council Charles Michel. Afterwards, the trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Ali is scheduled.

Nikol Pashinyan will take part in the sixth summit of the Eastern Partnership on December 15 in Brussels. Within the framework of the event, bilateral meetings of the RA Prime Minister with European partners are envisaged.