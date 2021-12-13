India’s representative crowned Miss Universe 2021

On Sunday, Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was officially named Miss Universe 2021, PEOPLE reports.

Sandhu, 21, beat out 79 other contestants from various countries and territories — including runner-up Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and second runner-up Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane — to claim the prestigious title.

Sandhu was presented the crown by her successor, Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, before taking her first walk as the new Miss Universe on the stage in Eilat, Israel.

A strong advocate for women’s empowerment, Sandhu is actor who draws inspiration from Priyanka Chopra. In her spare time, she enjoys yoga, dancing, cooking, horse riding and playing chess.