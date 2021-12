Armenian National Airlines to start flights from spring 2022

The Armenian National Airlines will start flights in spring 2022, former Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informs.

According to him, the airline, a joint project between the Armenian National Interests Fund, and the Air Arabia Company, was registered on December10.

“Fly Arna” will operate as a low-cost passenger airline with Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport (EVN) as its base.

ANIF and Air Arabia Group had announced the agreement to launch Armenia’s new national airline in July 2021.