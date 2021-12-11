Armenian American spiritual leaders call on Biden to cease all military aid to Azerbaijan

The spiritual leaders of American Christians of Armenian heritage have called on President Biden to cease all U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan – fully enforcing Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act.

Below is the full text of the letter:

Dear President Biden,

We write today, as the spiritual leaders of American Christians of Armenian heritage, to ask you to cease all U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan, a wealthy nation that has used its vast riches to assault and ethnically-cleanse Christian Armenians living upon our ancient and indigenous homeland.

We welcomed your support as a Senator for Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, and were encouraged by your call, as a candidate, for the enforcement of this law by your predecessor. You were correct in assessing that Azerbaijan has violated both the spirit and the letter of this statute. Inspired and informed by the very stand that you have taken on this issue, we are today asking you to withdraw your waiver of Section 907 and fully enforce this provision of U.S. law.

As you know, Armenia, the world’s first Christian nation is today a landlocked, blockaded, genocide survivor state, striving to survive on the frontiers of global freedom. The United States should stand in solidarity with Armenia in every way, and that must begin by ending any and all U.S. military aid to a nation that would erase our ancient nation from the map of the world. We must never, as Americans, be complicit in such genocidal violence.

In light of these concerns, and given Azerbaijan’s thoroughly documented pattern of violating internationally recognized human rights, we call upon you to suspend U.S. security and military assistance to Azerbaijan.

We look forward to learning of your renewed leadership in saving Christian Armenian lives.

Prayerfully,

Archb. Hovnan Derderian

Primate, Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church

Archb. Anoushavan Tanielian

Prelate, Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church

Bishop Daniel Findikian

Primate, Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church

Bishop Torkom Donoyan

Prelate, Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church

Bishop Mikhael Mouradian

Eparch, Armenian Catholic Eparchy

Rev. Hendrik Shahnazarian

Minister, Armenian Evangelical Union

Zaven Khanjian

Executive Director Armenian Missionary Association of America