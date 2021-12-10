Moscow hosts first meeting of 3+3 platform

The first session of the “3 + 3” regional consulting platform was held in Moscow today, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

Parricipating in the meeting were the Deputy Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, as well as the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

Georgia skipped the meeting although it was invited to participate.

Prospects for the development of multilateral regional cooperation were discussed. An agreement was reached to focus on the practical issues that are of interest to all participants.

These include confidence-building measures, cooperation in the trade, economic, transport, cultural and humanitarian spheres, and response to common challenges and threats.

Representatives of the five countries expressed interest for Georgia to join the platform, noting that the door remains open.