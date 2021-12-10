Azerbaijani forces attack Armenian positions in the east

On December 10, at around 12:00, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces attacked the Armenian military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

As a result of the retaliatory actions of the Armenian side, the enemy, suffering human losses, was thrown back to the starting positions.

At this moment the exchange of fire continues, the Ministry said.



The Ministry of Defense will provide regular updates on the situation.