New stamp honors 2020 Aurora Prize laureates

On the International Day for the Commemoration and Dignity of Victims of Genocide, representatives of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia and HayPost, the National Postal Operator of Armenia, presented a new stamp featuring 2020 Aurora Prize Laureates Fartuun Adan and Ilwad Elman. The mother and daughter team who lead the Elman Peace and Human Rights Centre in Somalia had been named the Aurora Prize Laureates online in 2020 but were unable to receive the Prize statuette due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. In October, Fartuun Adan was finally given the statuette at the Aurora Dialogues in Venice held during the 2021 Aurora Prize events.

“Today, on the International Day for the Commemoration and Dignity of Victims of Genocide, it is so critical to think about global atrocities and what we can and must do to prevent them. This stamp is a great honor that, hopefully, will let more people around the globe to learn about our work. We are truly humbled to get this personal stamp from Armenia,” said 2020 Aurora Prize Laureate Ilwad Elman who unfortunately couldn’t travel to Armenia this year to personally take part in this special event.

Aurora has been releasing stamps featuring the Aurora Prize Laureates annually since 2017 and is especially proud to uphold this valued tradition in uncertain times like these. The stamp was created by designer Alla Mingalyova, Art Director of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. It’s also a fundraising tool: attached to the first-class stamp, valued at 350 AMD, is a donation coupon for 150 AMD.

“Today, we are going to cancel the fifth postage stamp dedicated to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. This year, we are very happy to issue a stamp that honors Mrs. Fartuun Adan and Ms. Ilwad Elman. For five years, HayPost CJSC has been issuing postage stamps dedicated to the Aurora Prize Laureates and continuing the tradition of featuring Aurora Prize Laureates on Armenia’s international stamps. HayPost is committed to supporting the global humanitarian movement, as well as sharing Armenian culture and history with the world,” noted Hayk Karapetyan, Chief Executive Officer of HayPost.

“The Aurora Prize has the exceptional universal significance and is given for the global contribution to make people’s lives better. The issuance of postage stamps is very significant not only for the Armenian philatelists, but also for millions of philatelists abroad,” said Hovik Musayelyan, President of the Armenian Association of Philatelists.

HayPost transfers each 150 AMD donation value to Aurora, which supports 36 humanitarian projects by 15 designated organizations. Among them are the ones selected by Fartuun Adan and Ilwad Elman – Love Does, Panzi Foundation, and Prajwala – that fight for freedom and human rights, provide healthcare to marginalized populations, and save victims of sex-trafficking.

“The fact that our 2020 Aurora Prize Laureates couldn’t come to Armenia is a reminder of how much challenges we’ve all had to face and are still facing because of COVID-19, but life is slowly going back to normal. It’s great that we can once again meet in person and celebrate traditions like this one, honoring Fartuun and Ilwad with this beautiful stamp and doing justice to their work by raising money for a good cause,” said Nicola Stanisch, Executive Director of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

Thanks to Aurora’s funds, Love Does has started the construction of All-Girls Leadership Academy, Primary School and Middle School in Somalia. The three facilities will benefit 400 children and their families. The organization’s local Baby Home shelter is expected to take care of 40 children, while their center for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence started operations in August and is already supporting 48 women and children. Meanwhile, Love Does is also building a school in the DRC, in the Mugunga community that doesn’t have access to education. The institution will give a second chance in life to 300 children.

Also in DRC, Panzi Foundation has begun the renovation of 2 schools, which have a total of 1012 students. Parents of 400 of them received training on income-generating activities, positive approach to dialogue in the household and in the community, human rights, and child protection. In addition, thanks to Panzi Foundation and Aurora, 100 sex workers received training on the organization of mutual solidarity groups (MUSO) and income-generating activities. Meanwhile, local leaders were instructed on child protection and women’s rights.

In January–October 2021, Prajwala used Aurora’s funds to provide holistic rehabilitation to 215 child victims of sex-trafficking and sex crime in Hyderabad, India. The program aims at creating a healing space for the survivors to overcome the trauma and facilitating their fight for justice.