Master’s program in American studies launched at Yerevan State University

On December 9, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and Yerevan State University acting Rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan jointly participated in the opening of the American Studies Center and official launch of the first master’s program in American Studies at Yerevan State University.

In 2019, YSU received a grant from the Public Diplomacy Section of the U.S. Embassy in Armenia to develop a master’s program in American Studies and establish an American Studies Center. YSU partnered with Arizona State University for the implementation of this program. The American Studies Center will serve as a hub for research and exchange of ideas about the U.S. policies and society. The master’s program welcomed its new cohort of students in September 2021.

“This graduate program will provide the opportunity for Armenian students to study various aspects of U.S. society, politics, diplomacy, and economics here in Armenia. In doing so, they will better equip themselves with the skills necessary to understand and explain our policies and society to Armenian audiences,” said Ambassador Tracy.