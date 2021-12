On December 9, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocation, opening intense fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian military positions located in the Gegharkunik region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact at 16:25.

The Armenian side resorted to retaliator actions. As of 17:00, the exchange of fire was continuing.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense will provide regular updates on the development of events.