Armenia, Qatar keen to develop bilateral cooperation

President Armen Sarkissian met with the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Welcoming the President of Armenia, the Emir of Qatar praised the atmosphere of mutual trust and constructive dialogue between Armenia and Qatar, as well as his warm relations with the President of Armenia.

President Sarkissian noted that Armenia is interested in deepening cooperation with the Gulf countries in various spheres and added that in that context Qatar is one of our country’s strong partners.

The President of Armenia presented information on the situation in Armenia, the current challenges, in particular, humanitarian issues.

The President of Armenia and the Emir of Qatar stressed the great potential of cooperation between the two friendly countries, the mutual readiness to expand and strengthen relations. They referred to the agreements reached during the previous meetings, the implementation of which was slowed down due to the coronavirus and war, and stressed the need to implement them as soon as possible.

The interlocutors noted that the two countries can advance their relations, especially in the fields of information technologies, scientific and educational innovation, finance and banking, tourism and climate change.

President Sarkissian said that Armenia strives to become a leading country of high technologies and innovations. In this context, he referred to the ATOM Presidential Initiative, which aims to develop the innovative technologies and artificial intelligence in Armenia, noting that Qatar can be a potential partner in this program.

President Sarkissian said Armenia has great investment potential and noted that Qatari companies are welcome to invest in various sectors of Armenian economy.

“Artificial intelligence, science, the financial and banking system, education and culture are the areas where our cooperation can be deepened,” the President said.

During the meeting, they also spoke about cooperation within the framework of the Debt for Climate program.

The President of Armenia and the Emir of Qatar also touched upon a wide range of regional issues.