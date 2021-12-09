Armenia, France sign “roadmap for economic cooperation”

Armenia and France have signed the roadmap for economic cooperation for 2021-2026. The document aims at creating a strategy and framework for bilateral economic programs between Armenia and France for the next five years, which will include infrastructure, urban development, energy, agriculture, tourism, innovation, high technology, healthcare and other promising areas.

The first joint sitting of the working group on Armenian-French economic cooperation was held in Paris on December 9. The Armenian delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, the French delegation was led by Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of France.

Minister Mirzoyan thanked Secretary of State Lemoyne for his support of warm hospitality and effective discussions, emphasizing that the joint sitting was the result of nearly a year of bilateral follow-up work, efforts at the level of the two countries’ leaders, and agreements reached.

Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the need to work consistently to implement the agreements reached by the top leadership of the two countries to intensify economic relations, which will correspond to the level of privileged relations between Armenia and France.

The sides emphasized the diversification of the Armenian-French trade and economic relations, the need to enrich the cooperation with new economic programs, and the intensification of mutual investments. The interlocutors also noted the need to intensify contacts between the business circles of France and Armenia, in particular, through mutual visits of delegations and organization of economic events.