In Paris, Armenian Ombudsman presents Azerbaijan’s continuing genocidal policy

At the Théâtre du Palais-Royal in Paris, Armenian Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan delivered a keynote address at an event organized by the Members of the European Union and the Armenian National Committee of France.



The meeting was attended by more than 500 heads of Armenian Diaspora organizations, representatives of the Armenian community and French statesmen.



In the report, the Ombudsman spoke in detail about the post-war human rights violations, Azerbaijan’s continuing genocidal policy, as well as the fact that the protection of the rights of Armenian border residents requires the removal of Azerbaijani armed servicemen from the Armenian villages.