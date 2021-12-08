Armenian, Russian FMs discuss issues related to 3+3 format

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers discussed a wide range of issues related to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The full restoration of the peace process for a lasting and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was emphasised.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov also discussed the process of fulfillment of the obligations undertaken by the parties under the trilateral statements of November 9, 2021, January 11, 2021 and November 26, 2021.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed that the bellicose statements made by the Azerbaijani leadership and the threats of use of force seriously endanger regional stability and security.

The Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers also discussed issues related to the “3 + 3” format, as well as issues of mutual interest on the regional and international agenda.