Armenian President off to the State of Qatar for working visit

President Armen Sarkissian has left for the State of Qatar for a working visit, the President’s Press Office reports.

Within the framework of the visit, President Sarkissian is scheduled to meet with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The meeting will focus on strengthening ties and developing relations between the two countries, including in the context of regional events.

At the Doha International Airport, the President of Armenia was welcomed by the Minister of State of Qatar Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Quwari and other officials.