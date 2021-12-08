Armenia, Iran mull simplification of customs procedures

The delegation led by the head of the Customs Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mehdi Mirashrafi has arrived in Armenia on a working visit.

At Meghri border crossing point the delegation was welcomed by Rustam Badasyan, head of Armenia’s State Revenue Committee.

The officials toured the Meghri checkpoint, got acquainted with the conditions created for foreign economic operators and for delivering services to citizens.



During the meeting the parties touched upon issues of mutual interest in customs cooperation, the simplification of customs procedures between the two countries, the steps aimed at improving the conditions of cargo transportation.

The heads of customs services of the two countries discussed the possibilities of preliminary exchange of information, the mechanisms of increasing the effectiveness of the fight against smuggling, as well as the need to intensify the direct contacts of the leaders of the Norduz and Meghri border checkpoints.



Rustam Badasyan and Mehdi Mirashrafi are scheduled to have a private conversation in Yerevan on December 9.