Armenia denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has refuted reports claiming the Azerbaijani forces fired on Azerbaijani combat positions.

“The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on December 8, according to which the Armenian Armed Forces fired on the combat positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, is misinformation,” the Defense Ministry said.

The Armenian side did not open fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Ministry stated.