On the 33rd anniversary of the destructive Spitak earthquake, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims at Stepanakert city memorial.

The President was accompanied by Karen Shahramanyan, chief of the office of the President, Artak Beglaryan, state minister, Vitaly Balasanyan, secretary of the security council and other officials.